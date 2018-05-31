CHICAGO PROUD

StreetWise looking for inspiring Chicagoans

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A local organization has spent the last 25 years making us Chicago Proud and now the folks over at StreetWise want to honor you.

Executive Director Julie Youngquist, and Chairman of the Streetwise Board Pete Kadens need your help finding 20 Most Inspiring Chicagoans who make the city a better place to live and work and make Chicago Proud. Honorees will be celebrated at the StreetWise Gala Celebration on September 27th at Galleria Marchetti.

Last year StreetWise celebrated 25 years of empowers people and providing resources for the homeless and at-risk populations throughout Chicago. The magazine's model is designed to create entrepreneurs. Vendors buy the magazines for 90 cents each and sell them for $2 to make a profit.More than 12,000 vendors have sold Streetwise since it was founded in 1992.

StreetWise needs nominees from across the city and the deadline to nominate is June 15th!

To nominate an inspiring Chicagoan go HERE.
