Students across Chicago area prepare to 'March for Our Lives' Saturday

Lauren Flowers is a senior at Oak Park River Forest High School. In addition to planning for typical high school senior events like prom and graduation, Flowers is an organizer for March for Our Lives Chicago, which calls for the end of gun violence in schools and around the country."We aren't marching for our lives because we want to. We're marching for our lives because we need to," she said.The march comes just two days after thousands of students across the Chicago area and across the country walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence in schools, and just over a month after the shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school.Plainfield High School senior and march organizer Isabella Paredes said it was encouraging to see so many students in the Chicago area participate in Tuesday's walkout."That means that we will have that support at our march, which is what we were hoping for," she said.Organizers anticipate participation from students all across the area, from Oswego to Vernon Hills to Highland, Indiana.The student-organizers and the march have also received support from some local politicians."I have never been more proud of this generation, because they are the revolution," said 10th Ward Alderwoman Susan Sidlowski Garza. "They are the ones that are going to take it to the streets and hold people accountable for the decisions that are being made that affect their lives."Sabrina Bitre, senior at Hoffman Estates High School and another organizer of the march, had a message for politicians that echoed this."So for all of the politicians and legislators who refuse to put the lives of the American people before their bank accounts: I would be very scared. Because we are here. And we are not going anywhere. And we are coming for you," she said.The event will take place Saturday, March 24, with a rally tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. in Union Park with a march following directly after that.