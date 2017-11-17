CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with the American Red Cross, along with iHeartMedia and Univision, for The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive, Wednesday, January 10, 2018. The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive will again take place at two locations this year: the Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ABC 7 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Cheryl Scott and Anchor Hosea Sanders will host the blood drive events underscoring the critical need for blood and encouraging viewers to donate.
According to John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7, "It's a privilege to team up with an organization like the Red Cross to do something so important for our community. For the past three years that we have combined efforts for this drive, blood donations have increased and lives have been saved. That's something which makes us all very proud."
Cheryl Scott is currently on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago & Northern Illinois. January is National Blood Donor Month.
Here are some of the stories that viewers can expect to see leading up to the drive that give clarity to the reasons giving blood is so crucial.
- ABC 7 Eyewitness News examines "power of O" and the importance of those with universal blood type O negative to donate those in need.
- ABC 7 Eyewitness News gets another first-hand account about why blood donations are critical. Kristen Mill, who developed Lyme disease and subsequently needed a kidney transplant, talks about how blood and organ donations have saved her life.
"We are so excited to be partnering with ABC 7 once again for such a great cause," said Celena Roldan, chief executive officer of the Chicago & Northern Illinois Red Cross. "Blood donation is such a special gift this time of year especially as many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. We appreciated ABC 7 and the community for their efforts to help save lives."
Inclement weather and seasonal illnesses often result in fewer blood donations during the winter -- but cancer patients, trauma victims and surgery patients don't get a winter break. A successful blood drive on January 10, 2018 will go a long way to avoid a shortage this time of year and ensure that these and others patients have the blood products they need. Donors of all blood types are important on January 10th, particularly O negative, A negative and B negative. Each day, the Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. The entire donation process takes about an hour. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a commemorative T-shirt and refreshments.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate at the Red Cross Blood Drive, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code: "ABC7Chicago") or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment of for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age, (16 with parental consent) weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
Additionally, follow us on Facebook and on Twitter and share your blood drive photos with us using #ABC7BloodDrive.
For general information about giving blood, eligibility requirements etc., please go to: http://www.redcrossblood.org/.