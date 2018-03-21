ABC7 SPECIAL

The Ñ Beat: March 24, 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Ñ Beat is an Emmy award-winning half-hour show that turns the spotlight on Chicago's vibrant Latino community! ABC7 Chicago brings you another episode of The Ñ Beat Saturday, March 24th at 6PM. Six months after Hurricane Maria roared through Puerto Rico, you'll find out how Chicago has rallied to support that island's storm-weary survivors.. including a talented artist and his family. Also, meet another Puerto Rican artist whose love for her Chicago neighborhood inspired her recent MCA exhibit. He gained fame on the reality cooking show, 'Top Chef'.. now, you'll meet the Mexican chef who is marking a milestone with his first Chicago restaurant and see how a Brazilian native is getting her pupils 'moving'..with her lively lessons straight from Rio's Carnival!! ABC7's Stacey Baca hosts the show from the Puerto Rican Cultural Center's new child development center... or 'Consuelo Lee Corretjer Centro Infantil'. Correspondents include Roz Varon, Tanja Babich, John Garcia, Michelle Gallardo, Rob Elgas and new to our Ñ Beat family, Mark Rivera!

Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief/Artist Richard Santiago

Hurricane Maria stormed the shores of Puerto Rico last fall.... leaving a trail of destruction. It is the worst natural disaster in the history of that island and the recovery has been slow to happen. In the meantime, thousands of 'survivors' of the storm have fled. In fact, at least 2,500 have made their way to Chicago. The Puerto Rican Cultural Center is one of the key outposts for support as the evacuees look to start over. In fact, one former art professor in San Juan has made Chicago a 'second home' for his family largely, thanks to the PRCC. Richard Santiago is artist-in-residence for the PRCC's new child development center..or Consuelo Lee Corretjer Centro Infantil. Richard has moved his entire family to the Windy City... and is bringing his artwork to the walls that will liven up the child care center for years to come!

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center
2546 W. Division St.
Chicago, IL 60622
773-342-8023
www.prcc-chgo.org

NEW Consuelo Lee Corretjer Day Care Center(Opening Soon)
1345 N. Rockwell
Chicago, IL
773-342-8866

To connect with artist, Richard Santiago, on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/coloresconrazones/

Edra Soto
Edra Soto is another talented artist who hails from Puerto Rico but now, Chicago is very much her home. Her neighborhood... East Garfield Park... is an important inspiration in her latest work. As Edra would walk her neighborhood with her two dogs, she picked up garbage... much of it happened to be old liquor bottles. Edra collected hundreds of them... cleaned them up... and turned them into a thought-provoking and inspiring exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Chicago. Iterations of 'Open 24 Hours' have gone on to be exhibited across the country. Along with her social activism through her art, Edra is on a mission to promote 'up and coming' Chicago artists. She and her husband have built a free-standing art gallery in their backyard, called 'The Franklin' and invite new artists to display their work there. The Franklin garnered buzz as one of the city's top new art galleries back in 2013.

For info about Edra:

www.edrasoto.com

To visit the Museum:

Museum of Contemporary Art

220 E. Chicago Ave.
Chicago, IL
312-280-2660
www.mcachicago.org

For info about Edra's exhibit, 'Open 24 Hours':
https://mcachicago.org/Exhibitions/2017/Edra-Soto-Open-24-Hours

Chef Carlos Gaytan
You may know him as a reality TV personality... from his stint on Top Chef... but Chef Carlos Gaytan... is also the owner and executive Chef of Chicago's Mexique. The West Town restaurant is celebrating it's tenth year in 2018! Chef Carlos is the first Mexican Chef to have received a Michelin star for his work and he works tirelessly to help children with their education and just opened a new restaurant in Mexico called Ha.

Mexique
1529 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL
(312) 850-0288
www.mexiquechicago.com

Dill Costa
Dill Costa is a dancer, singer and actress who hails from Rio de Janeiro. Chicago is her home now but she brings a big taste of her homeland to all of her enthusiastic pupils. Dill teaches Brazilian Dance at the Old Town School of Folk Music. Her students say there is no one better! She even takes some of them to Carnival in Rio every year. And on June 30, 2018 will star in her own show right here in Chicago.

Old Town School of Folk Music
4544 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60625

773-728-6000
www.oldtownschool.org

To register for Dill Costa's Old Town School class:
https://www.oldtownschool.org/teachers/Dill-Costa/

Ixhelt Gonzalez
When Chicago's Ixhelt Gonzalez was born, she was confronting a disability but this 13 year-old is definitely -not- letting that 'hold her back'! She has achieved a -first- in the sports world....she recently became the youngest member of the US Women's National Wheelchair Basketball team! Along with keeping up with her work as an 8th Grader at Immaculate Conception School, she flies out to Colorado to train with the team at the Olympic Training Facility. The women are preparing for this summer's World Championships in Hamburg, Germany. While Gonzalez does not use a wheelchair in her daily life, she copes with a debilitating condition called femoral introversion, which causes her feet to turn inwards when she walks. She is still trying desperately to raise funds for both a new wheelchair she needs to compete and the funds needed for all of her travels.

To contribute to Ixhelt's GoFundMe campaign:
https://www.gofundme.com/ixhelt-itzimakeittotheusateam

To find out more about the Chicago Park District's Skyhawks wheelchair team:
Chicago Park District
541 Fairbanks Ct.
Chicago
312-742-4786
www.chicagoparkdistrict.com

Anna Valencia
When Anna Valencia was a teen, she had the opportunity to work for a political campaign in downstate Illinois. Today, she is 'paying it forward' by introducing millennials to government, hoping it will spark an interest in them, just like it did for her. The Ñ Beat takes a closer look at how Valencia runs the City Clerk's office... and engages the city's youth all at the same time. We caught up with her as she invited a local Civics class to see how things operate at City Hall.

For more information about Chicago City Clerk, Anna Valencia:

http://www.chicityclerk.com/office-info/about-clerk-valenciaf
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsspecialscommunityABC7 Special
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SPECIAL
Heart and Soul January 27, 2018
Heart and Soul: October 28, 2017
Watch full 2017 Columbus Day Parade on ABC7
Program Note: September 24, 2017 Cubs, WNBA game
More ABC7 Special
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Alderman blames drunken suburbanites for St. Patrick's Day mess
Red Cross seeks donors to restock blood supply
Protesters call for justice in Elgin police-involved shooting
Chicago Flower and Garden Show runs through Sunday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Austin bombing suspect who police say blew himself up ID'd
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Holocaust denier officially claims 3rd Dist. GOP nom on 7th try
Baby's body found hidden in cat litter, police say
Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
Kirk Korver, ex-Bull Kyle Korver's brother, dies at 27
Show More
Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Gov. Rauner, Pritzker to square off in Ill. gubernatorial election
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Elgin police chief favorite for Fort Collins job, but shooting could delay start date
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos