Thousands of runners hit streets for 39th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K

The 39th Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race and two-mile walk was held Sunday.Thousands participated in the green-themed race, including three-time defending champion Stephen Sambu, of Tucson, Ariz., sprinted his way into first place, finishing in 23:10, becoming the first person in event history to win four consecutive times.Carrrie Tollefson stopped by the ABC7 studios to talk about the race.Grant Park - Start line at Columbus & MonroeSunday. Wave 1 started at 8:30 a.m.