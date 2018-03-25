COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands of runners hit streets for 39th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of runners braved chilly temps Sunday morning for the Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 39th Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race and two-mile walk was held Sunday.

Thousands participated in the green-themed race, including three-time defending champion Stephen Sambu, of Tucson, Ariz., sprinted his way into first place, finishing in 23:10, becoming the first person in event history to win four consecutive times.

Carrrie Tollefson stopped by the ABC7 studios to talk about the race.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K
Where: Grant Park - Start line at Columbus & Monroe
When: Sunday. Wave 1 started at 8:30 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsrunningfitnessLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Good Food Expo promotes healthy, sustainable eating
The Ñ Beat: March 24, 2018
Alderman blames drunken suburbanites for St. Patrick's Day mess
Red Cross seeks donors to restock blood supply
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Officer indicted for smuggling contraband into Chicago jail
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Orange snow blankets parts of Russia
Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident
1 killed, 11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Mayor Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
Show More
'Black Panther' becomes top-grossing superhero film
Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
DCFS investigates death of boy found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor
More News
Top Video
Mayor Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
Recommitting to health, fitness goals
Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video