At least two gold coins have been donated in the Chicago area to this year's Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive.A coin valued at more than $1,200 was dropped into a kettle Tuesday night in Naperville. The donor is unknown.Another coin was donated in Kankakee with a note that read, "Happy birthday baby Jesus. 27 years and counting."ABC7 Chicago is told the note refers to the one person whohas been doing this for 27 years.