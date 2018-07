Saturday you have the chance to show your support for the military, all while eating a delicious meal.The 6th annual USO Barbeque for the Troops kicked off at more than 100 car dealerships across the Chicago area, including Sunrise Chevrolet in Glendale Heights. That's where executive manager Dan Kurtz, and Alison Ruble from the USO of Illinois spoke to ABC7 about the USO BBQ for the Troops.Name of event: USO BBQ for the Troops at 100 + dealershipsDate: Sat., July 14Hours: Varies by dealershipAddress: Dealership events listed at DriveChicago.com along with addressesAdmission: No fee, just asking for public donationsLink: www.DriveChicago.com