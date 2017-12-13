Contractor injured in hit-and-run at North Chicago health center

A spokesperson for Lovell Federal Health Center in North Chicago said a contractor was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.The 47-year-old private contractor was working with the Public Works Department for the Great Lakes Naval Base. He was struck around 9:15 a.m., the spokesperson said, while he was working on a fence along the roadway near Building 5. The driver did not stop.The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The exact nature of his injuries was not released. His identity has also not been released.The Federal Health Care Center police are investigating along with North Chicago police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department.