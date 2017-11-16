Cook Co. Sheriff investigating attempted child abduction at bus stop

UNINCORPORATED DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
The Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating an attempted child abduction at a bus stop in Unincorporated Des Plaines.

The Sheriff's Office said at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday a man riding a black bicycle approached a 13-year-old boy at a bus stop near the intersection of Church Street and Bay Colony Drive and told him he could give him a ride in his car if the bus didn't come.

Police said the man also approached a girl waiting at the same bus stop, offered her a ride in her car and asked her if she wanted to go for coffee.

Both children ignored the man and boarded the school bus when it arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.


During the course of their investigation into the incident, police learned the man had gone to another bus stop and made similar offers to students there as well.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 feet tall, 30 to 40 years old. Police said he has short blond hair, and wore a black coat, black jeans and a hat or hood.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionattempted luringchildrenschool busCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Man killed in Dan Ryan expressway shooting and crash, IB local lanes closed
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
3 teens shot, 2 fatally, in Austin home invasion
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Show More
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 2-year-old child
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos