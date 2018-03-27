Couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple has been charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument for stealing from a Parkland school shooting memorial. (WPLG)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
A couple in Florida has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School honoring the 17 students and teachers killed during the Parkland school shooting on Feb 14.

Michael Shawn Kennedy, 37, and Kara O'Neil, 40, were arrested on Sunday after witnesses saw them "willfully and knowingly deface and remove monument items," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an incident report, a Parkland athletics trophy, a shadowbox with photos of the 17 victims, 17 white metal angel pennants, three white teddy bears, an American flag and a red stone that said "Never Again" were among the items found in their car.

The sheriff's office said Kennedy and O'Neil were each charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or a monument.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmemorialtheft
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Toddler ejected in car crash; almost run over
Show More
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More News
Top Video
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
'Roseanne' reboot debuts on ABC7
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
More Video