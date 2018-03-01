Couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box for years in California, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Joshua Tree couple was arrested after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found their three children had been living in a large box for years.

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. --
A Joshua Tree couple was arrested after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies discovered their three children had been living in a large box for years, authorities said.

According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies went to a property in the 7000 block of Sunfair Road in Joshua Tree about 11 a.m. Wednesday for an area check when they found an apparently abandoned travel trailer and a large rectangular plywood box.

The property had no electricity or running water and mounds of trash and human feces were found throughout the property, the statement said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered three children, 11, 13 and 14 lived in the plywood box, which measured about 20 feet long by 4 feet high and 10 feet wide, the statement said. The children told investigators they had been living in the box for about four years.

Maron Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.

They were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail the statement said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusearrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, all inbound lanes blocked on Eisenhower after crash
Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
Police: Body of missing Chicago nurse recovered in Hawaii
After I-Team report, a task force will tackle funeral mayhem
Missing Virginia mother's body found; suspect in custody
Instant Pot multicooker recalled due to fire hazard
Gun dealer licensing bill waits for Rauner's signature
Computer glitch causes Cook Co. property tax payment issue
Show More
Texas teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death
Man takes $1,600 Uber ride home after night of partying
DuPage County to elect first new sheriff in 20 years
Gary program aims to stop crime by offering gang members options
More News
Top Video
Bill, Giuliana Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
After I-Team report, a task force will tackle funeral mayhem
Oscar nominees with ties to Chicago head to Hollywood
DuPage County to elect first new sheriff in 20 years
More Video