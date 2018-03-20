Couple arrested after child left in hot car while they ate at restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas --
A couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant.

On Saturday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 2400 block of West FM 1960 about a child left in a locked vehicle.

EMS crews told deputies the child was inside the vehicle with the windows cracked open slightly. EMS said the mother ran up to them and grabbed the child from the car. The 4-year-old was limp, unconscious, and extremely sweaty, according to authorities. EMS provided medical care to the child.

Deputies say Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado had come to the location to eat. Antonio reportedly put the child into the car to sleep and then went back inside the restaurant.

Brenda told authorities the child had been in the vehicle for about 30-40 minutes.

"Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado were arrested and charged with child endangerment," Constable Mark Herman stated.

Their bond was set at $1,000.
