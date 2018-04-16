Couple found dead in Logan Square home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3351083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were found dead early Monday in the 3600-block of Cortland in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head early Monday in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.Family members said the victims were married. The victims were identified as Faviola Coreas, 39, and Jose Rossado, 44, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear, but investigators believe it may be a murder-suicide.At about 4 a.m., the couple was found on the floor of home in the 3600-block of West Cortland Street, near Lawndale Avenue.Neighbor Lealonnie Santiago said she heard the gunshots. She added that she had to call police on the couple in the past, but didn't know them."She does get into altercations, I've seen her screaming at people and her getting combative with other people on the corner of Lawndale and Cortland and I've called the police before because of it was very loud, rowdy. I'm trying to sleep at 2 in the morning," Santiago said.A woman who arrived at the scene identified herself as the victim's mother. She said her 17-year-old granddaughter found the couple.Police are investigating.