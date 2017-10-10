Illinois Supreme Court denies attempt to free mom who killed disabled daughter

Bonnie Liltz. (WLS-TV)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
The Illinois Supreme Court has denied the latest attempt to free a suburban woman convicted of killing her disabled daughter.

Bonnie Liltz, of Schaumburg, was sentenced to four years in prison after killing her profoundly disabled daughter Courtney by giving her a fatal dose of drugs.

Liltz's attorneys said Tuesday they plan to ask Governor Bruce Rauner for clemency.

Her attorneys say the Illinois Department of Corrections cannot properly care for her. She suffers from chronic health issues and they say prison subjects her to cruel and unusual punishment.
