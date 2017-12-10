Chicago police finalizing expansion of body camera program to every patrol officer

A body camera worn by a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are touting an end to a year-long effort to bring body cameras to every patrol officer. The city says the expansion is being finalized a year early.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will make an official announcement Sunday. The aggressive roll out of body cameras has been part of an initiative to help build better community relations with residents. Mayor Emanuel says the cameras help provide transparency.

Over the past year the city and police department have been working to change its way when it comes to issues surrounding police brutality.

Chicago now has the largest deployment of body cameras in the nation. The final districts to get body cameras include Calumet, Near West, Albany Park and Grand Central police districts.

By the end of the year the total number of body cameras out on the streets will be nearly 8,200.

Officers will get a grace period to familiarize themselves with the new technology. The department has said there will be rules that come with it, including letting the public know they are being recorded with the exception of certain situation, like an active shooter. The department also said if an officer intentionally does not turn on the camera, they could face consequences.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentbody camerasChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Minnesota couple charged with making up robbery on Lower Wacker Drive
Missing 72-year-old Mich. woman seen at Algonquin gas station
Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
13th dismembered foot found on Canadian shore
Top tech gifts for the holidays
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler opens home for abused girls
Show More
Woman, 22, hospitalized after South Side apartment fire
Wheelchair belonging to girl, 6, with spina bifida stolen
Bicyclist, 24, fatally struck by semitrailer in NW Indiana
Santa visits families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos