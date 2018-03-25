CPD holds walkthroughs of stolen construction items

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police have put recovered items stolen from construction sites on display to aid citizens in recovering their property.

Authorities said that anyone who has had industrial-grade items stolen from a construction site can come to the 10th District (3315 West Ogden Ave.) and the 25th District (5555 West Grand) to identify their property.

Residents are asked to bring identification and incident case report number to the walkthrough.

Both walkthroughs will be open on the following dates and times:

Sunday, March 25 - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, March 26 - 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
Tuesday, March 27 - 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
Wednesday, March 28 - 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
