CPD police dog helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products

A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust, seizing pot products with a street value of more than $10 million. (WLS)

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust last week. Police said they seized more than 1,500 lbs. of pot and other THC products with a street value of more than $10 million.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime stopped a pickup truck just before 7 p.m. on June 21 in the 14200-block of Menard Avenue in south suburban Midlothian. The traffic stop was part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A K-9 officer alerted police to the smell of drugs. Investigators said the drugs were allegedly being transported to Chicago from California.

The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, which is a felony.

Tanner appeared in Bond Court on June 22. His bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on July 10.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
