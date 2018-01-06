  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Chicago police officer among 3 hurt in Near West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer and two men were injured in a Near West Side crash after the officer was responding to shots fired Saturday morning.

The officer was responding to a report of a person shot in the 2300-block of West Adams Street at about 2:49 a.m., police said. The officer was then involved in a three vehicle crash in the 2000-block of West Madison Street.

The officer was transported to Rush Hospital, where he was treated and released. The male drivers of the other two cars, ages 39 and 44, were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentofficer injuredcrashChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn; 1 winner gets $450M jackpot
Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
Dog left on porch overnight freezes to death; couple faces animal cruelty charge
Powerball lottery jackpot at $570M for Saturday drawing
2 injured in fiery I-57 crash on South Side
328 Cook County employees laid off due to budget cuts, officials say
Illinois native Tennell wins skating title, makes Olympic squad
Flight diverted after man defecates, makes mess of 2 bathrooms
Show More
Trump administration wants $18B to build 'big, beautiful wall'
Apps can help battle robo-calls and telemarketers
6 firefighters accused of gang raping teen girl
Police: Man punches 34-year-old to death in Walmart
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
More Photos