CHICAGO (WLS) --Days after he was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December, Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo became involved in an altercation at a bar Friday, police said.
Police responded to a report of battery in the 7100-block of West Higgins in the Norwood Park neighborhood at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, police said.
Three men, including Rialmo, were involved in a verbal altercation that police said escalated into a physical confrontation and all parties involved called police.
Police said an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched to determine if any criminal charges are warranted and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an administrative investigation into Rialmo's conduct.
On Wednesday, Rialmo was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December at an Edison Park restaurant.
The verdict followed a civil trial in which a jury found Rialmo was justified in his use of force when he shot and killed Quintonio LeGreir while on duty in 2015. LeGrier's neighbor, Bettie Joes, was also killed in that incident. Rialmo is suspended with pay from CPD. He will face the Police Board to learn whether he will keep his job.