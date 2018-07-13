Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo involved in fight days after being found not guilty in December bar fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Days after he was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December, Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo became involved in an altercation Friday, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Days after he was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December, Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo became involved in an altercation at a bar Friday, police said.

Police responded to a report of battery in the 7100-block of West Higgins in the Norwood Park neighborhood at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, police said.

Three men, including Rialmo, were involved in a verbal altercation that police said escalated into a physical confrontation and all parties involved called police.

Police said an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched to determine if any criminal charges are warranted and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an administrative investigation into Rialmo's conduct.

On Wednesday, Rialmo was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December at an Edison Park restaurant.

The verdict followed a civil trial in which a jury found Rialmo was justified in his use of force when he shot and killed Quintonio LeGreir while on duty in 2015. LeGrier's neighbor, Bettie Joes, was also killed in that incident. Rialmo is suspended with pay from CPD. He will face the Police Board to learn whether he will keep his job.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
batterybarchicago police departmentfightChicagoNorwood Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
Top Stories
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
Show More
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
VP Pence to speak in Rosemont Friday
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
More News