Chicago Police: Officer shoots teen who pointed gun at him in South Shore

A Chicago police officer shot a person outside a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side Monday night. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges are pending against a 17-year-old boy who was shot by a Chicago police officer outside a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side Monday night.

Investigators said he walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car after leaving the store near East 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at him.

The officer drew his own weapon and fired, police said.

The teen was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene. Police released a photo of the gun overnight.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on 30-day administrative leave, per Chicago Police Department police. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

