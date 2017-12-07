CPD officer shot while chasing suspect on the run in Rosemoor

A Chicago police officer was shot late Wednesday night while trying to catch up with a suspect on the run on the city?s South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer was shot late Wednesday night while trying to catch up with a suspect on the run on the city's South Side.

Plainclothes officers from the Calumet District were conducting a street stop just before 11:30 p.m. near East 95th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood, police said. That led to a foot chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly turned in the direction of the officers and fired, hitting one of the officers in the hand.

Police were able to catch the suspect. A police source said three guns were found at the scene.

The injured officer was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said the officer is going to be OK.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Police said the officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras. They were put on routine leave for 30 days, per CPD policy.
