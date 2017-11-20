A Chicago police officer convicted of shooting at a car full of teenagers was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in federal prison Monday afternoon.Monday's sentencing for 42-year-old Marco Proano comes three months after he was convicted of using excessive force in violation of the victims' civil rights.Proano was convicted for using unreasonable force and causing bodily injury. He fired multiple times into the vehicle as it backed up after being stopped for speeding.A jury of nine men and three women deliberated for over three hours after hearing two days of testimony before reaching their verdict.Daniel Herbert, Proano's attorney, said the officer's state of mind on Dec. 22, 2013, boiled down to he was in a neighborhood full of guns, drugs and crime. The attorney said Proano knew something bad was happening as one teen was hanging out of a window, and "had to do something."The key piece of evidence in the case was a police dashcam video from December 2013. Proano was seen shooting teenagers in a stolen car at West 95th and South LaSalle streets. Two teenagers were wounded.In her opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis noted Proano pulled his trigger 16 times.In a court filing, prosecutors ask for Proano to be sentenced to up to eight years in prison because he could have killed six teens when he fired indiscriminately into the car.Proano's attorney Daniel Herbert says Proano acted properly. In his filing, he argues that Proano shouldn't be punished because of alleged systemic problems in the police department and that he is a victim of a backlash against police since the 2015 release of a video of police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald.