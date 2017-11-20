Chicago police officer who shot at car full of teens in 2013 sentenced to 5 years

Police dashcam video showing the 2013 shooting incident involving Officer Proano.

CHICAGO --
A Chicago police officer convicted of shooting at a car full of teenagers was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in federal prison Monday afternoon.

Monday's sentencing for 42-year-old Marco Proano comes three months after he was convicted of using excessive force in violation of the victims' civil rights.

Proano was convicted for using unreasonable force and causing bodily injury. He fired multiple times into the vehicle as it backed up after being stopped for speeding.

A jury of nine men and three women deliberated for over three hours after hearing two days of testimony before reaching their verdict.

Daniel Herbert, Proano's attorney, said the officer's state of mind on Dec. 22, 2013, boiled down to he was in a neighborhood full of guns, drugs and crime. The attorney said Proano knew something bad was happening as one teen was hanging out of a window, and "had to do something."

The key piece of evidence in the case was a police dashcam video from December 2013. Proano was seen shooting teenagers in a stolen car at West 95th and South LaSalle streets. Two teenagers were wounded.

In her opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis noted Proano pulled his trigger 16 times.

In a court filing, prosecutors ask for Proano to be sentenced to up to eight years in prison because he could have killed six teens when he fired indiscriminately into the car.

Proano's attorney Daniel Herbert says Proano acted properly. In his filing, he argues that Proano shouldn't be punished because of alleged systemic problems in the police department and that he is a victim of a backlash against police since the 2015 release of a video of police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentsentencingpolice-involved shootingChicagoLoopRoseland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
CPD officer who fired shots at teenagers in 2013 found guilty on both counts
Chicago cop faces trial in 2013 shooting at car
CPD officer arraigned on federal civil rights charges
Chicago cop indicted on federal civil rights charges
Top Stories
Woman carjacked while backing out of her driveway in Morgan Park
American hostage mom hopes children 'find enough happiness' to make up for captivity
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash while on vacation
Della Reese, of 'Touched by an Angel,' dies at 86
Would-be robber beaten by victim with cellphone in Lake Forest charged
Trump says US will declare NKorea state sponsor of terror
Carjacking suspect killed in South Side chase, crash ID'd
Jewel-Osco gives $1M to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity
Show More
Bears sign kicker Cairo Santos, release Connor Barth after critical missed field goal
Stroger announces candidacy for Cook County Board President
Border agents open gates for couple's 3-minute wedding
Holocaust survivor, 102, reunites with newly discovered nephew
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
More Photos