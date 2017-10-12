Crash-and-grab thieves strike West Side shoe store twice in a week

EMBED </>More Videos

Thieves crashed into a shoe store on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning for the second time in a week. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thieves crashed into a shoe store on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning for the second time in a week.

Just before 3:55 a.m., police said someone drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee through the front window of Villa shoe store in the 1500-block of North Cicero Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Within minutes, three to five men got out of a different vehicle, described as a gray Honda CRV, took merchandise and ran away. Investigators believe thousands of dollars in name-brand items were stolen.

"I wouldn't even think that that can happen to a shoe store. Who does that? No one in their right mind would do that," said Jonathan Hawkins, a customer.

Last Friday, thieves drove a truck into the same store. Surveillance video of Thursday's theft shows the Jeep crashed through the boards protecting windows that were damaged in the previous incident.

Frustrations are high - not only at the store, but also among some area residents. They told ABC7 Eyewitness News this type of crime really hurts the neighborhood.

"The problem is, in the area, things are bad. Then we complain because we want more businesses to come in, more opportunities in the area. Then, like you said, we have instances like that," said Joshua Hughes, who lives in North Austin.

Managers said they would try to open for business Thursday, but they need to get the windows boarded up again. They are concerned the store will be hit again.

Police have not made any arrests. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarycrashChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Burglars crash van into West Side shoe store
Top Stories
Wife of person of interest in Delphi murders speaks out
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Munster man charged in East Chicago post office explosion
Charges dismissed against teen accused of decapitating mother
Chicago doctor helping in Puerto Rico shares harrowing stories
Show More
Sessions: Chicago will lose grant money for not working with ICE agents
Man sought after 3 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Trump signs health care executive order, calling it a beginning
Cubs fans hope for win after Nationals force NLDS Game 5
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Sessions: Chicago will lose grant money for not working with ICE agents
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time
More Video