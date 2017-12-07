CTA: Southbound Red Line trains temporarily rerouted after derailment

The 95th/Dan Ryan-bound Red Line trains are temporarily rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to a derailment, according to an alert on the CTA website.After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:Armitage (accessible)Sedgwick (accessible)Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)Merchandise Mart (accessible)Clark/Lake (accessible)State/LakeWashington/Wabash (accessible)Adams/WabashRoosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)Then, trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.The CTA asks riders to consider using #22 Clark and #29 State buses as an alternative to Red Line rail service. Shuttle buses will be available shortly between Fullerton and Clark/Lake.Connections can be made between Howard-bound subway service and 95th-bound rerouted service via elevated lines at Fullerton (accessible), State/Lake (board at nearby elevated station on Orange Line side for 95th-bound Red Line service) and at Roosevelt (accessible).CTA is working to restore service as quickly as possible but asks riders to allow extra travel time.No injuries were reported.