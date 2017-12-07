CTA: Southbound Red Line trains temporarily rerouted after derailment

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 95th/Dan Ryan-bound Red Line trains are temporarily rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to a derailment, according to an alert on the CTA website.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:

Armitage (accessible)
Sedgwick (accessible)
Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
Merchandise Mart (accessible)
Clark/Lake (accessible)

State/Lake
Washington/Wabash (accessible)
Adams/Wabash
Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Then, trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.

The CTA asks riders to consider using #22 Clark and #29 State buses as an alternative to Red Line rail service. Shuttle buses will be available shortly between Fullerton and Clark/Lake.

Connections can be made between Howard-bound subway service and 95th-bound rerouted service via elevated lines at Fullerton (accessible), State/Lake (board at nearby elevated station on Orange Line side for 95th-bound Red Line service) and at Roosevelt (accessible).

CTA is working to restore service as quickly as possible but asks riders to allow extra travel time.

No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
CTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
Dad sets up hidden camera after teen accuses step-grandfather of touching
Tourists arrested for falsely reporting armed robbery on Lower Wacker Drive
Oak Park police, residents on alert after string of carjackings
White ex-cop gets 20 years in murder of unarmed black motorist
Body of woman who disappeared after Tinder date found
Suspect charged in shooting of officer during foot chase
Wisconsin man gets 11 years for traveling to Texas for sex with 4-year-old girl
Show More
Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Students, staff, teachers saved lives in high school shooting that killed 2: Governor
Suspect in Trib reporter carjacking was celebrating birthday
Coyotes spotted as kids walk to school in Arlington Heights
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos