Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis suffered from a stroke last week and is in the hospital recovering.Lewis was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2014 and has since been in recovery. She said this stroke is a "minor setback.""I suffered a slight stroke last week and have since been hospitalized. It was so minor that doctors could barely see it upon my initial examination, so please know that my spirits are high and I am feeling pretty good," Lewis said. "This is a minor setback in my recovery from brain cancer, but rest assured I will be back on my feet soon."Lewis said she is thankful for all the support she has received."Thanks to everyone who has sent prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. My only request is that we refrain from talking policy and politics until I am back up to speed. Once I return to 100 percent good health, I'll be back to giving hell to the usual suspects-you know who you are."