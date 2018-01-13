  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Cubs players help with 'gender reveal' for Houston family

A Houston family who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey found out the gender of their unborn baby with the help of some Cubs players on Saturday.

Cubs players Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez helped with the gender reveal during the Kids Only Press Conference at Cubs Convention.

The Carney family, die-hard Cubs fans, bought tickets to the convention to get away from all the re-building. The family already has two children, including 9-year-old Addison, who is named after Addison Street where Wrigley Field is located.

They had tweeted at the Cubs a few days before asking for help with their reveal, but didn't know if it was going to happen until they were called onto the stage.

The players popped open some confetti and it was blue. It's going to be a boy!
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 women injured in North Riverside mall shooting
26 detainees charged with attacking correctional officers at Cook County Jail
Police: Man charged after threatening to kill passengers on Greyhound bus
Woman killed in Lake Shore Drive rollover crash
Wrong woman killed in love triangle murder-for-hire plot, officials say
Hawaii officials say alert about ballistic missile was sent by mistake
Man accused of killing mother after argument over video game
Help available for those struggling to pay heating bills
Show More
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to escape
After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee
11 people wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Five burglars take handbags from Gold Coast store
IPRA report advises firing of 2 CPD officers involved in 2016 shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos