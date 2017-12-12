Customer killed when rifle being worked on at gun range accidentally fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies after accidental shooting outside NW Harris County gun range. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A man who was accidentally shot outside a northwest Harris County gun range has died.

The shooting happened in front of the Hot Wells Gun Range on Highway 290 just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say an employee of the gun range was working on a hunting rifle when it suddenly went off.

At the same time, a customer had just gotten out of his car and was walking toward the building when he was hit.

Police say the 36-year-old victim was shot in the head. He died at the hospital.

The names of the victim and the employee have not been released.

Related Topics:
shootingshooting rangeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect
PHOTOS: North Side nail salons robbed at gunpoint
Indiana couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years
Devin Hester, the best return man in NFL history, announces retirement
Chicago teen missing from Lansing found safe in Chesterton, police say
Emanuel calls Chicago a 'Trump-free zone'
Lactalis recalls baby formula worldwide over salmonella scare
Police say woman lived with husband's body parts for 6 months
Show More
Ex-officer jailed for impregnating teen attempts to contact her, police say
Woman arrested after making alleged threat on flight
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
2 carjacked within minutes, blocks apart in Roscoe Village
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at 65
More News
Top Video
Doug Jones, Roy Moore make final pitches to voters in Alabama Senate race
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect
Lowest temp so far this season recorded Tuesday
More Video