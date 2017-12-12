A man who was accidentally shot outside a northwest Harris County gun range has died.The shooting happened in front of the Hot Wells Gun Range on Highway 290 just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.Investigators say an employee of the gun range was working on a hunting rifle when it suddenly went off.At the same time, a customer had just gotten out of his car and was walking toward the building when he was hit.Police say the 36-year-old victim was shot in the head. He died at the hospital.The names of the victim and the employee have not been released.