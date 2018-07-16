CVS manager who called Chicago police on black woman over coupon 'no longer employed'

EMBED </>More Videos

The manager of a CVS on Chicago's North Side called police after he thought she was trying to use a fake coupon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two CVS managers involved in an incident at a store on Chicago's North Side are no longer working for the company, according to a statement released Monday.

CVS said in a tweet that its investigation is now complete.



Here's the full statement released Monday:

"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."

The company issued an apology Sunday to a black woman after a white store manager called police, accusing her of trying to use a fake coupon.

The incident happened Friday night at a CVS in the 6100-block of North Broadway in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

The woman, Camilla Hudson, captured the incident on cellphone video, which shows manager Morry Matson visibly shaken as he talks to police on the phone.

Hudson said she was just trying to use a coupon for an item when the manager told her he couldn't accept it and then accused her of handwriting the coupon.

Hudson wanted managers to call the corporate office for help on the issue. That's when police were called.

Matson was a delegate for President Trump during his 2016 campaign and is running for alderman of Chicago's 48th Ward.

Hudson posted the full video on her Facebook page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cvspolicecouponsviral videoChicagoEdgewater
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CVS apologizes after Chicago manager calls police on black woman over coupon
Top Stories
More protests expected after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Muslim children asked to leave public swimming pool
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk, DA says
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Show More
Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families
Special Olympics Unified Cup kicks off Tuesday
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after South Elgin trolley museum burglary
More News