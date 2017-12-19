OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A father pleaded Tuesday for his young daughter's safe return. The 6-year-old was taken Saturday by her mother, who does not have custody of the child, during a court-supervised visit at a restaurant in west suburban Oak Park.
PHOTOS: Missing girl taken by mom during supervised visit, police say
Zoe Stegmeyer's father, Joshua, is distraught. He can't sleep and he's sick with worry, but he's hopeful that his little girl is OK.
"So scared I can't even think straight. Zoe is a very special little girl and she's been missing for three days," Joshua Stegmeyer said. "Zoe is 6 years old. Blonde hair, blue eyes. She was last seen with a black jacket, black boots, black leggings and her shirt had a sparkly heart pattern on the front."
Zoe's mother, 41-year-old Wendy Jarvis, was last seen with her daughter at The Wild Onion Tied House near South Boulevard and South Marion Street.
Around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, Jarvis said she needed to take Zoe to the restroom. Police said that's when she slipped out a back door though the restaurant's kitchen and vanished with the child.
"She's very smart and very sweet and probably very scared right now," Stegmeyer said.
Police said the parental abduction does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but they issued a national call for help, sharing information with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A search of Jarvis' home in Oak Park turned up no clues. Police said her parents live in Clarkston, Michigan, about 42 miles northwest of Detroit. Jarvis was not known to have access to a vehicle.
Stegmeyer also said Jarvis has family in Pennsylvania. Illinois State Police will also put out a missing person's advisory.
"Anything you know. If you have seen her on a street corner - maybe you knew Wendy and have some idea where she might have gone - anything. We just want to make sure she's safe," Stegmeyer said.
Zoe has blonde, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, a black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings, black boots and pink gloves. Police said she is 3 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs around 45 pounds.
Jarvis has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray, three-quarter length pea coat, a green sweatshirt and a black knit cap. She is 5 ft. 2 in. tall and around 145 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Zoe's or her mother's whereabouts should call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.