DEA agent fatally shoots suspect in drug investigation on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suspect in a drug investigation was fatally shot by a DEA agent on the West Side Saturday morning, the agency said.

The DEA said it was conducting surveillance on, "an individual and a location known as a multiple-kilogram cocaine distribution point." After seeing an exchange of packages, a marked police car attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual involved in the exchange. The suspect fled was able to temporarily get away from law enforcement.

Authorities attempted a second traffic stop on the vehicle just south of I-290 at Central Avenue.

The DEA said the suspect turned his vehicle at a DEA agent and hit the agent. The agent fired at the suspect and struck him. The suspect died at the scene, the DEA said.

The DEA agent suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A significant amount of cocaine was found in the suspect's vehicle, the DEA said.
