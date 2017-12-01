Driver delivering Amazon packages caught on camera pooping in driveway

Driver caught pooping in homeowner's driveway (KTRK)

SACRAMENTO, California --
A contracted Amazon driver in a marked U-Haul van was caught on camera making an unwanted delivery - human waste.

The deposit happened on a suburban Sacramento street in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The homeowner did not want to be interviewed on-camera, but shared home surveillance video captured this week showing the delivery driver making a human deposit on the curb, right next to his driveway.

Then the female driver ran back into the van before eventually taking off.

The driver was making a delivery for Amazon, but worked independently. Nevertheless, Amazon has taken responsibility for what happened. In a statement provided to KCRA-TV, the company says, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we're in direct communication with the customer."

Amazon sent the customer a gift card. The victim wouldn't say how much it was for.

