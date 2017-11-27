Deputies: Woman shoots teen in head during home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say a woman shot a teen attempting to break into her home in north Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A young man is in critical condition after a woman shot him in the head after he broke into her home, deputies say.

Harris County Precinct 4 constables arrived to the 300 block of North Vista after they received a call about a home invasion just after 2 a.m.

They found a teen with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to deputies, there were several teenagers involved.

SEE ALSO: Veteran speaks out after shooting alleged teen robber


The woman said she was home alone when she heard someone breaking into her home. A relative told Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia that the teens were hiding behind the victim's couch when one of them jumped up. That's when she shot the suspect in the head.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Houston Northwest Hospital where LifeFlight then transported him to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Deputies tell us that he is in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Related Topics:
home invasionburglaryshootingteengunsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted in NC
Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach
Show More
What to know about Meghan Markle
Man charged in Evergreen Park cemetery shooting
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
1st woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss U.S.A. state pageant
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
More News
Top Video
Political newcomer challenging Cook Co. assessor in primary
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
More Video