Dixon High School shooter used mother's gun; students return for graduation rehearsal

The alleged gunman in a school shooting in Dixon Wednesday may have gotten the gun from his mother, police said. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --
The suspected gunman accused of opening fire inside Dixon High School Wednesday may have gotten the gun from his mother, officials said Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, alleged shooter Matthew Milby's mother purchased the 9 mm semi-automatic rifle used in the shooting.

Milby, 19, is a former Dixon High School student. His mother said he had been ostracized at school.

During the shooting, Milby fired shots at school resource officer Mark Dallas. Dallas returned fire at Milby and was able to incapacitate him before anyone else was hurt.

According to police, Dallas ran toward the sound of gunshots and found Milby holding a gun near the gymnasium during graduation rehearsal. The two exchanged fire, and Dallas was able to incapacitate Milby.

"Then all of a sudden you hear the gunshots and everybody just looks over. People were laughing at first, and then pandemonium broke out. People were rushing out all through the same door. It was just complete panic," said Brandon Stehl, a Dixon High School senior.

Milby was the only person hurt in the incident. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and released Thursday before he was taken to Lee County Jail. Milby's mother said she was grateful to Dallas for not killing her son.

Matthew Milby.


Dallas was at home Thursday under the watch of Illinois State Police.

Witnesses said there was a second hero during the ordeal, PE teacher and coach Andrew McKay. Students and staff said McKay was the first to see Milby and ran to save others.

"He was stumbling in...just sprinting through the gym saying - everyone run, everyone run. So we all got up and left everything. We all just ran," said Dixon senior Charles Helfrich.

Dixon seniors were back in the building Thursday to practice for their graduation Sunday.

"Sunday, you know, that graduation is probably the safest spot in the whole town. We're going to make sure they are taken care of," said Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano, Jr. "They have been through enough."

The Lee County State's Attorney charged Milby with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and could face more charges. His bond was set at $2 million.

Milby is due in court Friday.

Dixon, Ill., is about 100 miles west of Chicago.

