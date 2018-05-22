Doctor allegedly gave chemo to patients who didn't need it

EMBED </>More Videos

The feds are looking for more victims who have been treated by Dr. Zamora-Quezada (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
What the federal government alleges happened inside a south Texas clinic is unconscionable and it potentially affects tens of thousands of patients all over Texas and potentially here in Houston.

It's where Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada practiced medicine, and where the feds say he told patients they had diseases they didn't have and prescribed toxic remedies, including chemotherapy, they didn't need in an effort to get rich.

Authorities say this went on for 18 long years.

"We believe Dr. Zamora-Quezada saw as many as 10,000 patients a year during that time period," said Steven Kam, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge.

His wife denies any wrongdoing, but Tuesday, a federal magistrate kept the doctor in custody, denying him bond.

EMBED More News Videos

The wife of Dr. Zamora-Quezada says her husband will be cleared of fraud charges



The charges against Zamora in the alleged $240 million scheme include seven felony counts, involving health care fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

With his profits, the feds say he bought a Maserati, a $1 million jet, and properties in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico; Aspen, Colorado; Punta Mita, Mexico; and multiple homes in Texas, including the 5,000-square-foot house listed in his name in a gated community on a golf course near his practice. The feds want most of it back and they want him in prison.

The feds are looking for more victims. If you can help, you can call the FBI Victim's Hotline at 1-833-432-4873 or email ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsu.s. & worldhealthfraudTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Police: 1 shot in Irving Park
Panama City suspect found dead in standoff linked to suspicious death, police say
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Woman, 93, faces fear of water by going down water slide
Chicago area bank robberies take dive so far this year
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Man, 18, shot outside middle school in West Pullman
Show More
Speaker Madigan calls for investigation of retaliation complaints against him
Police say baby abducted by mom now missing more than a week
Chicago police plan show of force for Memorial Day weekend
Report: O'Hare one of worst airports for summer delays
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parents' home after they sued him
More News