Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) --Donnie Rudd, an attorney accused in the cold case slaying of his young wife more than 40 years ago. was found guilty Monday afternoon.
A Cook County jury found Rudd, now 76, guilty of killing 19-year-old Noreen Rudd.
Prosecutors accused Rudd of beating his young wife to death less than a month after they were married and staging a car accident to cover it up - all for $120,000 in insurance money.
Noreen's death was reclassified as a homicide in 2013 when Arlington Heights police exhumed her body as a part of an investigation into the 1991 cold-case murder of interior designer Loretta Tabak-Bodtke, with whom the Texas transplant had a business dispute.
Rudd, who was a real estate attorney in Illinois but lost his license in 1994 after being suspected of fraud, has remained a suspect in the killing of his one-time client who was found shot to death in her suburban apartment.
Rudd faces a minimum of 14 years in prison.