Driver crashes into Hammond building after medical incident

A car struck the side of a building early Saturday morning in Hammond after the driver suffered a medical incident.Officers responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Calumet Avenue at approximately 5:00 a.m. and found a 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by a 31-year-old woman.Part of the building had collapsed onto the car, but the woman was unhurt. Occupants of the building were also unharmed.No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident. Crews began emergency demolition of the building Saturday morning.