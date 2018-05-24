Washington state driver sees object flying across road, later finds gun lodged in his bumper

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Washington state saw something fly through the air and heard an impact as he drove down Interstate 5 but thought nothing of it. (Washington State Patrol/Twitter)

LAKEWOOD, Washington --
A driver in Washington state pulled over to get gas only to find a small handgun stuck in his bumper.

According to Trooper Guy Gill with the Washington State Patrol, the motorist was driving his grey Honda along Interstate 5 when he saw a small black object flying through the air and felt it strike the front of his car.


Thinking nothing of the incident, the driver continued on for another 18 miles. When he stopped at the gas station, he found the handgun lodged barrel-first into his bumper.

Gill said his agency recovered the handgun and turned it over to local police in Lakewood, Washington. It's not immediately clear where the firearm came from.

"It could have been thrown from a car, it could have been on the road and another vehicle drove over it flinging it into the air, we just don't know," Gill told ABC News.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bizarredrivinggunsgun safetyu.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Freight train derails in Aurora, drivers should avoid area
Chicago property taxes may skyrocket, but you can appeal
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee ID'd, linked to Antioch incident
Evanston students cover sidewalk with mental health tips
Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Chicago beaches open Friday, but is the lake clean?
Veterans charity breaks ground in Batavia on home for Afghanistan veteran
Show More
Rare blue flames burn in cracks from Hawaii volcano
Surface temps inside hot cars enough to cook egg, study finds
Crematorium accident sends smoke with human ashes into California sky
Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter
Father Augustus Tolton Peace Center opens in Austin
More News