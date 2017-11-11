Driver in fatal Wicker Park hit-and-run sought 5 months later

Police are still looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed Eric Judge, 23, on June 18, 2017 in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. (WLS)

Nearly five months after 23-year-old Eric Judge was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, his family and friends continue to search for the driver who hit him.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers went door-to-door in the area where he was hit in the 2000-block of West Division Street to distribute flyers in hopes of getting new information that could lead to an arrest.

"This was a great, kind man who was taken way too soon and we just want to know what happened and who was responsible for this," said friend and co-worker Tamara Miranda.

Judge, who lived in the Logan Square neighborhood, was killed at about 1:30 a.m. June 18 - just one week before his 24th birthday - as he was crossing the street.

At the time, authorities said the driver of the car -- a late model Toyota Camry -- was speeding eastbound and then drove away.

Cook County Crime Stoppers said the vehicle would have sustained major front-end damage and is now offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips that help solve the crime.

"We really need to community to step forward and tell us anything you saw, anything you know about what happened that night," said George McDade, of Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Originally from New York, Judge moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern University. His family says he overcame lifelong learning disabilities to earn a degree in environmental engineering.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit are investigating. No one has been taken into custody.
