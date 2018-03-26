Edgewater apartment fire displaces residents, 1 injured

Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in the city's Edgewater neighborhood Monday, which forced residents to evacuate.Fire officials said the five-story building in the 5700-block of North Kenmore Avenue was in the walls spanning two floors. The building contains 72 units.The fire started shortly before 8:45 p.m. and was struck just before 9:30 p.m.Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the fire seemed to have been in a plumbing wall.A spokesman said residents will not be allowed back into the building until the fire department can clear the building.The Office of Emergency Management and Communication and Red Cross are on scene to help displaced residents. A church across the street has also opened its doors.