EDUCATION

$1M donated to Amundsen HS for new CPS football field; 6 seniors get $15K each

EMBED </>More Videos

A $1 million donation is going to completely change the look of the football field at Amundsen High School. That's not the only thing students at are excited about. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A $1 million donation is going to completely change the look of the football field at Amundsen High School. That's not the only thing students at are excited about.

Former Walgreens CEO Dan Jorndt graduated from Amundsen and his father taught at the high school for more than 20 years.

Jorndt said one of his father's dreams was for four schools in Chicago to have stadiums other CPS schools can share.

Jorndt and his wife Patricia wanted to make that vision happen.

"And a million-dollar check that my wife signed. By this time next year, you'll have a turf field at Amundsen High School," Jorndt said.

There's more. Six graduating seniors were presented with $15,000 each for their academic and leadership qualities. Three staff members were also honored.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson called Amundsen a rising star in Chicago, now being recognized as one of the top schools in the city.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolscpsdonationsscholarshipChicagoRavenswood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Calif. teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
3 Chicago mothers hope to inspire others after graduating from college
OneGoal Chicago celebrates 10 year anniversary
More Education
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner calls for narrow reinstatement of death penalty
Wisconsin police officer caught on video punching teen in face
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film 'Superman,' dies
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs
'Someone hated her': Student's killer never found after savage 1988 murder
Black Yale student interrogated after nap: I posted video 'for my safety'
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Show More
Death toll rises in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Toni Kukoc, Danielle Kang take aim at floating golf green in Chicago River
Police: Video shows county employee urinating on items in Rite Aid
Homeless Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted in NYC
More News