2017 Illinois Report Card data released

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released the 2017 Illinois Report Card on Tuesday.
The annual report shows the performance and progress of schools, districts, and the state overall on a wide range of educational metrics.
The searchable database shows students' performance in a variety of areas from the 2015-16 school year to the 2016-17 school year.
The 2017 Illinois Report Card includes data for the first statewide administration of the SAT. All 11th-grade students took the SAT in the spring of 2017 as both a free college entrance exam and Illinois' high school accountability assessment for math and English language arts.
Student outcomes improved in English language arts achievement on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) assessment, the four-year graduation rate, college enrollment rates, Advanced Placement participation and success, the community college remediation rate, ninth-grade students on track to graduate, and eighth-grade students passing Algebra I, according to the ISBE.
The www.illinoisreportcard.com interactive website will go live on Friday.
