CHICAGO PROUD

3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three family members were awarded diplomas at UIC are making Chicago proud, not just because they earned degrees but because of how they're using them.

Eddie Taylor, Jr., his brother Evan Taylor and Evan's wife Kara Taylor are celebrating a major milestone Friday night, graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago's College of Education.

Eddie and Evan have earned their master's degree, while Kara has earned her PhD.

"I don't know if I am going to do a Wakanda or some type of dance move," Evan said of his graduation ceremony.

"I really love family and the dynamics of family, so it is really special for me to be graduating with my brother and sister-in-law. It's almost like our graduation, but we invited the rest of the college here with us," Eddie said.

"It's so surreal. It's been a journey. It's been six years. I am just so thankful I got through it," Kara said.

And in the process, Kara found the love of her life on campus; Evan.

"We learned about each other as teachers and from there we just fell in love," she said.

Evan and Kara work for Chicago Public Schools. Eddie hopes to follow in their footsteps.

"I feel as if being in the classroom and being an advocate for the students, especially in the field of science, opening up their minds to the opportunities that science can give and let them know those opportunities aren't restricted to certain races or certain people," Eddie said.

The Taylor graduates had a small celebration Friday night, but are planning a bigger one with family and friends Saturday night.
