EDUCATION

Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

HOUSTON, Texas --
In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

The foundation invests $1.5 million annually in grants, in-kind goods, pro-bono services, tools, support and training to enhance the capacity of literacy organizations and coalitions.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.
