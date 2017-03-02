Big Shoulders Fund receives grant for Catholic schools

A donation to the Big Shoulders Fund is another reason to be Chicago Proud.Northwestern Mutual Foundation made a $25,000 donation to the Big Shoulders Fund on Thursday in recognition of their Most Exceptional 2017 Community Service Award winner, Fred O'Connor.O'Connor, a Northwestern Mutual financial advisor, has worked with students at Our Lady of Grace School in the 2400 block of North Ridgeway. O'Connor has served as the stock market program teacher at the school for the past six years.The Big Shoulders Fund supports Catholic schools in struggling Chicago neighborhoods.