Book donations pour in for Chicago boy, 4, who read 100 books in 1 day

Caleb Green, 4, of Chicago, read 100 books in one day. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 4-year-old Chicago boy read 100 books in one day - and now people and organizations are coming forward to donate more books to him. They are also donating books to get other kids reading.

Caleb Green is still at it, reading any book he can get his hands on. Books about Ninja Turtles are his favorites, but it's his enthusiasm about reading that has stuck a chord with people who saw his story.

"Everywhere we go in Chicago, people are like, 'Are you the little boy who read 100 books?' He's like, 'Yeah!'" said Sylus Green, Caleb's father.
Caleb Green, 4, of Chicago, read 100 books in one day.


We first told you about Caleb on Sunday, a day after he read 100 books. His parents decided to stream it on Facebook Live.



It got a couple thousand views from people as far away as Florida, and it also caught the eye of local children's book publisher, Albert Whitman and Company.

"Our whole office was cheering Caleb on. We thought it was a great idea," said Lisa White, of Albert Whitman and Company.

So they brought several books Caleb and his 7-year old sister, Jael, can add to their library. Caleb's father says the community response has been overwhelming from people who want to help, and people who need help.

"People are saying, if you get books, our school library is depleted. Our kids would love books," Caleb's father said.

So he called on local author Candace Edwards, who donated 500 copies of her children's book, "I Love My Skin," that Caleb and his family will give to schools throughout the South Side.

"Not everybody can afford to fill up their child's book shelves even teachers need help filling up their book shelves. So, why not help?" Edwards said.

In the meantime, Caleb still reads several books a day.

Secretary of State Jesse White was so impressed with Caleb that he invited him and his family to an African American heritage event next month so they can be honored.
