Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K

Chance the Rapper announced Monday he is donating $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation after meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner last week to discuss funding options.

Y'all wanna hear some Good news? #SupportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017

THE FOLLOWING CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL BE RECIEVING A CHECK FROM @SocialWorks_Chi For $10,000... — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017

Chance the Rapper announced Thursday which nine Chicago Public Schools will be receiving $10,000 checks.The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, announced he is donating $1 million of his personal money to CPS earlier this week. Chance also called upon private businesses and corporations to donate money to the school system. For every $100,000 in donations, Chance said his organization Social Works Chicago will donate an additional $10,000 to individual schools to further support arts education."The check that I donated is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies and corporations in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action," he said.The first check went to Westcott Elementary School, where Chance made his donation announcement. On Thursday, Chance released the list of the other nine schools on Twitter:- Nathan S. Davis Elementary School- Mahalia Jackson Elementary School- Charles Carroll Elementary School- Roberto Clemente Community Academy- Paul Robeson High School- Orr Academy High School- Hirsch Metropolitan High School- Benito Juarez Community Academy- Fenger Academy High SchoolA product of Chicago Public Schools himself, Chance returned to his hometown following his three-Grammy win to try to use the weight of his fame, as well as the funding from it, to help the cash-strapped public school system.