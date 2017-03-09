Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chance the Rapper announced Thursday which nine Chicago Public Schools will be receiving $10,000 checks.
The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, announced he is donating $1 million of his personal money to CPS earlier this week. Chance also called upon private businesses and corporations to donate money to the school system. For every $100,000 in donations, Chance said his organization Social Works Chicago will donate an additional $10,000 to individual schools to further support arts education.
"The check that I donated is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies and corporations in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action," he said.
Y'all wanna hear some Good news? #SupportCPS— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017
THE FOLLOWING CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL BE RECIEVING A CHECK FROM @SocialWorks_Chi For $10,000...— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017
The first check went to Westcott Elementary School, where Chance made his donation announcement. On Thursday, Chance released the list of the other nine schools on Twitter:
- Nathan S. Davis Elementary School
- Mahalia Jackson Elementary School
- Charles Carroll Elementary School
- Roberto Clemente Community Academy
- Paul Robeson High School
- Orr Academy High School
- Hirsch Metropolitan High School
- Benito Juarez Community Academy
- Fenger Academy High School
A product of Chicago Public Schools himself, Chance returned to his hometown following his three-Grammy win to try to use the weight of his fame, as well as the funding from it, to help the cash-strapped public school system.