Chicago Ridge and Lemont Catholic schools saved from closure

CHICAGO (WLS) --Fundraising efforts have saved two Catholic schools in the suburbs.
The Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Friday afternoon that Our Lady of the Ridge School in Chicago Ridge and St. Alphonsus- St. Patrick School in Lemont and will both be open next year.
Both schools have met school enrollment targets and raised enough money to cover the schools' budgets for the current school year and for anticipated operating deficits for the 2017-2018 school year.
Last week, ABC 7 reported on efforts Our Lady of the Ridge School was taking to remain open.
While the two elementary schools were saved, the archdiocese announced that St. Benedict Preparatory School's high school program will be phased out over the next two years, which will allow juniors and seniors to graduate.
Located in the North Center neighborhood of Chicago, St. Benedict's preschool through eighth grade program will remain open.