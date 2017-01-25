Chicago Public Schools are operating with a budget that is under-funded by some $215 million. The school board's plan on how to make up for the budget gap is expected Wednesday.A finance committee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. before the full board meets at 10 a.m.At the finance meeting, the district will try to figure out how to close the budget gap. The deficit has already resulted in giving teachers four unpaid furlough days this year. The first one is Feb. 3.There are several items on the agenda for the full meeting. CPS will ask the board for $500 million to hire contractors to clean school buildings and oversee management.Another item up for discussion is new software that allows parents to access school enrollment across the district using one online record system.President Donald Trump's choice for U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will come up during the public portion of the public comment Wednesday. The Chicago Teachers Union said DeVos is unqualified to run the nation's public school system.