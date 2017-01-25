  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
EDUCATION

Chicago school board to discuss how to compensate for CPS budget gap

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago public schools are operating with a budget that is under-funded by some 215 million. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools are operating with a budget that is under-funded by some $215 million. The school board's plan on how to make up for the budget gap is expected Wednesday.

A finance committee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. before the full board meets at 10 a.m.

At the finance meeting, the district will try to figure out how to close the budget gap. The deficit has already resulted in giving teachers four unpaid furlough days this year. The first one is Feb. 3.

There are several items on the agenda for the full meeting. CPS will ask the board for $500 million to hire contractors to clean school buildings and oversee management.

Another item up for discussion is new software that allows parents to access school enrollment across the district using one online record system.

President Donald Trump's choice for U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will come up during the public portion of the public comment Wednesday. The Chicago Teachers Union said DeVos is unqualified to run the nation's public school system.
Related Topics:
educationcpsschool boardschool budgetChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Newsviews: Illinois teacher shortage
Northwestern Academy for high-achieving CPS students opening in Streeterville Sunday
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
Betsy DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage
Shedd Aquarium to close 2 days this week before free days
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of family grocery
Prosecutors: Dean at South Side school sexually assaulted student
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Show More
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Police surround Bartlett home after shooting, gas smell
Car stolen with 10-year-old boy inside in Hermosa
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
More News
Top Video
Trump tweets he'll 'send the Feds' to Chicago for violence
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
Erin Andrews reveals cervical cancer battle
Formerly bullied, Chicago woman works to boosts self-esteem of youth
More Video