Chicago school board to vote on new budget amid $111 million shortfall

The Chicago Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday in hopes of signing off on a revised budget and close a $111 million shortfall.Chicago Public Schools is considering a variety of ways to close that operating budget gap.One would be shortening the school year. CPS can cut the school year by four days without being docked its share of state funding.Earlier this month, Chicago Public Schools announced a freeze of $46 million in non-personnel funds at schools. The board will vote on money-saving changes Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.This is the third version of the operating budget CPS has attempted to balance. The previous one included $215 million the board was hoping to get from the state, but Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation providing that funding because lawmakers did not pass pension reform.Without that money and with the proposed cuts that will be voted on Wednesday, schools like Benito Juarez High School are losing more than $600,000 while Jungman Elementary School is losing nearly $100,000, money that would have gone to after school programs, staff development, and other areas.The board's budget is $5.4 billion in total.