Chicago students show off creations at Invention Convention

Chicago area students showed off prototypes at the Invention Convention Saturday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Young inventors from across the city competed for top honors Saturday at the sixth annual Invention Convention.

Every invention began with a student trying to tackle a problem. The results were prototypes like a collapsible car, a self-melting snow blower, and a bag with portable power source and internet.

"Since we have personal problems, we can finally put it to reality using the Invention Convention," said student inventor Cameron Rayford.

The inventions on display Saturday were selected from a pool of about 3,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students who participated in the Chicago Invention Convention program.

"Every kid here is a winner that's something we really want to stress," said Chicago Student Invention Convention Program Manager Mitchell Hufnagle said. "Just by making it here they did a really good job."

Organizers stressed that inventing isn't just for grown-ups.

'We thought it was really important to take a look at the younger innovators, to be able to encourage them to look at innovations and inventions as part of life," said Chicago Innovation Co-Founder Tom Kuczmarski.

30 winning students were invited to compete against students from across the country at a national expo in May.
